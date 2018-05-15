Franchise Growth Solutions to Showcase Innovative Franchise Brands

“We’ll be showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting franchise brands of the year.” Gary Occhiogrosso – Founder, Franchise Growth Solutions

Franchise Growth Solutions Expands Internationally as Exhibitor and Speaker at the International Franchise Expo (IFE) May 31 – June 02, 2018 at New York’s Javits Center

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Franchise Growth Solutions LLC, the New York-based strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization, headed by franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, will exhibit at the International Franchise Expo, May 31-June 02, 2018, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Mr. Occhiogrosso , a 30-year veteran of single and multi-unit franchise development and sales, was instrumental in the launch and growth of nationally recognized franchises including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and brands found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC.

From booth #340, Franchise Growth Solutions will showcase some of 2018’s hottest franchise opportunities: Acai Express®, Taboonette®, Planet Wings®, YeloSpa®, SkinnyPizza®, and Snow Days® to an estimated 10,000 entrepreneurs and future business owners. Occhiogrosso revealed, “We’ll be showcasing some of the most innovative and exciting franchise brands of the year.”

With additional credentials as an in demand public speaker on franchise success, and as an adjunct instructor at NYU, Occhiogrosso will also moderate a panel discussion entitled, Private Equity and Franchising. As moderator, Occhiogrosso will host a discussion between franchisors and private equity investment professionals on how to find capital, the best ways to position franchises for growth/investment, and a checklist of what it required for strategic partnership in the eyes of the investment community. “This is my favorite venue to present this panel, we bring together Emerging Brands and Private Equity Investors to discuss ways to capitalize on the fired-up equity markets in Franchising” added Occhiogrosso. The event is scheduled for Friday June 1st at 10am.

The International Franchise Expo in New York City is the largest franchise show of its kind in the country. The three-day show traditionally attracts over 10,000 attendees and over 400 national and international franchise opportunities.

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

For information on Franchise Growth Solutions or any of its franchise opportunities, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at (917) 991-2465 OR email at info@frangrow.com