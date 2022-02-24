Franchise Growth Solutions Expands Its Services to Assist Start-up and Emerging Brands with Funding

Company provides consultation, guidance and introductions for Start-up and Emerging brands seeking growth and expansion capital.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Growth Solutions announced today that it would make its Expansion Capital Referral Services available to franchise start-ups and emerging brands.

The newly expanded role for the company will include consulting services for client brands seeking debt or equity investment to launch a franchise brand.

Gary Occhiogrosso, founder and managing partner of Franchise Growth Solutions, said, “Over the years, we’ve forged numerous relationships with banks, funding companies, and private investors.” We know the types of brands they get excited about and the information they seek. We know how to position a brand for success when seeking funding.

The company utilizes its years of franchising experience to consult with CEO’s and Founders on everything from brand development to proper operations to marketing components that show how the concept will scale.

Occhiogrosso continued by saying, “We guide and introduce our clients to lending and investment sources that understand the franchise and restaurant business.” The company’s goal is to put its clients and their franchisees in the best possible position for success by focusing on their need for proper capitalization.

Occhiogrosso concluded by saying, “If you’re an FGS client, you’ll have full access to our contact list, whether it’s Funding, Architectural & Design, Supply Chain, Digital Marketing or Franchise Sales. We have access to a co-operative of experienced franchise executives to guide franchisors and independent business owners to reach their goals.”

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing, and PR including social media.

Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

For information on Franchise Growth Solutions or any of its franchise opportunities, please contact Marisa Rae at 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com.

The post Franchise Growth Solutions Expands Its Services to Assist Start-up and Emerging Brands with Funding first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.