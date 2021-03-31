Franchise Growth Solutions Adds Biggby Coffee to Its Franchise Roster in 2021

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC , one of the leading franchise development and sales organizations, has added BIGGBY® COFFEE to its growing list of franchise concepts available in 2021. BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Michigan, opened its first store on March 15th, 1995 and has since grown to over 245 cafes across the nation offering a wide array of specialty coffee drinks, lattes, teas, smoothies as well as grab-and-go food options.

“As a coffee lover and former Dunkin Donuts franchisee, I’m excited to see how BIGGBY® COFFEE has carved out an innovative and unique brand position in the $50 billion coffee industry giving it a wide open opportunity for growth,” says Franchise Growth Solutions founder, Gary Occhiogrosso. “BIGGBY® COFFEE has developed a proven business model and invested in the support infrastructure, the systems and processes – and most importantly – the people, to help their franchise owners grow, maximize profitability and build a life that they love.” This simple-to-run coffee shop with low operating costs, exceptional products, and incredible customer service has exemplified its success by driving almost 50% of franchise owners into multi-unit ownership.

After spending the last 20 years developing a stronghold in the Midwest, Mr. Occhiogrosso and the franchise team at BIGGBY® COFFEE are ready to rapidly expand. Between the start of the pandemic and the end of 2020, BIGGBY® COFFEE has signed contracts with franchisees for 85 new locations, exceeding 20% growth rates for the last six to eight months. Half of these sales were with existing BIGGBY® COFFEE franchise owners!

The pandemic has created a pivotal time in the workforce and many Americans are opting to own their own businesses to guide their futures. Franchising offers small business ownership with larger, name brand resources and the experience to increase success.

“There has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to invest in their futures by franchising.” Reports Occhiogrosso. “Interest rates are at an all-time low and interest in food concepts is at an all-time high. Establishments that offer dine in, take out & delivery options are poised for even more growth as consumers continue to emerge from the pandemic.” He adds. “Buying into a proven system with the support that a franchise offers is a combination for success.” Since the start of the pandemic, Occhiogrosso’s Franchise Growth Solutions has signed 19 new clients.

Mr. Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, has over 30 years’ experience in franchise development and sales, and was integral to the success of nationally recognized brands including Ranch *1, Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, and those found under the multi-brand franchisor, TRUFOODS, LLC. As one of the area’s leading franchise sales and brand strategists, Occhiogrosso has helped bring brands like Acai Express, Magic Cup Cafe, Burger Village and Gofer Ice Cream to a national audience. His firm specializes in all five phases of a franchise company: Franchise Development, Sales, Infrastructure, Growth and Successful Exit.

In addition to franchising restaurant concepts, Occhiogrosso is also an adjunct Associate Professor of Restaurant Concepts/Business Development and Entrepreneurship at New York University School of Professional Studies, and a frequent contributor to Forbes magazine.

For more information on Franchise Growth Solutions and/or owning your own BIGGBY® COFFEE franchise, please contact Gary Occhiogrosso at 917.991.2465 or via email at info@frangrow.com .

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

About BIGGBY® COFFEE



Why do so many people love BIGGBY® COFFEE? It’s simple – We exist to love people. When you love the world, the world loves you back! Our franchise was founded 26 years ago by two friends, who are still the Co-CEO’s, for the simple purpose of loving people and sharing great coffee. In addition to being 100% franchised, BIGGBY® COFFEE is also 100% purpose-driven. Our purpose is to support you in building a life you love, and that is our goal for everyone in our BIGGBY® family, from our Home Office staff to our franchise owners, and all the way to our amazing baristas and vendor partners.

