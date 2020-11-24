Franchise Genies Owners Cover All Bases in the Food Industry

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Genies co-founders Greg George and Dennis McKinley wanted to touch all different sections of the food industry when they started building their empire. So first they built brick and mortar brands. Then the next step was to create virtual brands so they created three food brands from a chicken wing delivery concept to a breakfast and booze concept. To complete things they established their latest venture with FoodChing which is a food and drink delivery business they are setting up in 300 plus markets.

With the restaurant industry changing daily having a multi-layer opportunity for franchise partners will allow operators to pick and choose if they want brick and mortar, virtual or if they want to control the delivery side of all the restaurants in their given market.

The startup investments range from approximately $25,000.00 for a food and delivery franchise to $100,000.00 for a brick and mortar concept.

Co-Founder Greg George stated, “We already know the food service business and how to run a successful brick and mortar restaurant and now we understand the economics of the food and drink delivery business. It’s a natural progression.”

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2019, Franchise Genies is a franchise development organization founded by Greg George and Dennis McKinley with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands. Franchise Genies areas of expertise include franchise development, real estate, franchise representation, brand building and development of successful franchise businesses.

