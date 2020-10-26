Franchise Genies Continues to Expand Portfolio of Emerging Franchises

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Genies continues to expand its portfolio of emerging food franchises. The company has recently rolled out:

Healthy James Meal Prep

Good Morning Breakfast Bar

Egg Foo Taco

Fishy Express

Ain’t No Thang But A Chicken Wang

FoodChing Food & Drink Delivery

The company is poised for massive growth due to the post Covid-19 opportunities for second generation restaurants available all over the country. Being able to offer their franchise partners opportunities to open their own restaurant for up to 1/3rd of the normal investment will save partners on initial investment and speed up expansion for both parties.

FRANCHISE GENIES PORTFOLIO:

Cru Hemp Lounge

Original Hot Dog Factory

Go Go Party Bus

FOR MORE INFORMATION

https://linktr.ee/franchisegenies

The startup investment for Franchise Genies brands range from $50,000-$125,000.00 all in to include initial franchise fee for a second generation restaurant location. Company officials are poised for continued growth not only for brick and mortar locations but also their virtual brands to include Egg Foo Taco, Fishy Express and Ain’t No Thang But A Chicken Wang.

Co-Founder Greg George stated, “We have invested heavily in our brands with infrastructure, systems and procedures with major emphasis on marketing and branding assets for our franchise partners”.

About Franchise Genies

Founded in Atlanta , GA in 2019, Franchise Genies is a franchise development organization with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands. Franchise Genies areas of expertise include franchise development, real estate, franchise representation, brand building and development of successful franchise models.

More Info Here: https://linktr.ee/franchisegenies

Contact:

Greg George

Franchise Genies

Co-Founder/Franchise Expert

910-228-1995

Rainmaker@FranchiseGenies.com

