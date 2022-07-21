Franchise Consulting Firms, FMS Franchise and W.C. Franchise Developers, Cover Major Sales Growth for California-Based Brand Pizza Twist, Topping 100 Units Sold

The companies are strategic partners for both franchise development and franchise sales, growing national franchise brands at exponential rates.

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Twist , a California-based pizza brand that serves pizza donned with international flavor influences, is growing fast thanks to a key relationship with strategic partners, FMS Franchise and W.C. Franchise Developers. The company currently has 76 operational units both stateside and internationally, with 112 total units sold.

FMS Franchise is an Atlanta-based franchise development firm founded by Chris Conner, CEO of FMS Franchise. “Pizza Twist first approached us to develop their franchise in 2017,” stated Chris Conner. “We loved the concept right away and knew it would do well from a consumer standpoint within the highly competitive pizza market due to their unique take on flavor.” Pizza Twist has differentiated itself in the pizza segment thanks to its vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free items all marked by unique flavor combinations.

FMS Franchise took Pizza Twist through the franchise development process that included strategic planning, developing the franchise disclosure document, developing their operations manual, designing franchise marketing collateral, and finalizing any needed states registration and filings. After the development process was completed, Pizza Twist went on to launch their franchise sales effort with both companies.

“We’ve seen explosive growth with Pizza Twist since our franchise sales launch,” stated Devin Conner, Founder and CEO of W.C. Franchise Developers. “We’ve taken Pizza Twist outside of California and are extremely confident that our momentum for this incredible brand will only increase over time. We’ve leveraged Pizza Twist’s expansive market reach and coupled it with a comprehensive business model with ongoing support that truly makes this a great investment choice.”

Currently, Pizza Twist has U.S. units in New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Indiana, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Washington. Pizza Twist can also be found internationally in Canada and Indonesia. To learn more about the Pizza Twist franchise opportunity, visit www.franchising.pizzatwist.com .

About W.C. Franchise Developers

W.C. Franchise Developers provides full service franchise development support to new and existing franchisors. The company walks clients through every step of their franchise sales system, from lead generation to finalizing franchise agreements. To learn how you can benefit from a partnership with W.C. Franchise Developers, visit www.wcfranchisedevelopers.com .

About FMS Franchise

FMS Franchise is a full-service franchise development firm and has helped over 400 businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, visit www.fmsfranchise.com .

About Pizza Twist

Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and globally-inspired twists of flavor. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at www.pizzatwist.com . To learn more about the Pizza Twist franchise opportunity, visit www.franchising.pizzatwist.com .

Media Contact:

Devin Conner

dconner@wcfranchisedevelopers.com

949-617-5117

