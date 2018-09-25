Foxtail Coffee taking over Hubbly Bubbly spot in College Park

Rapidly expanding Foxtail Coffee Co. will take the spot of Hubbly Bubbly in College Park after the Mediterranean restaurant announced it would close this week.

Foxtail co-founder Alex Tchekmeian said the coffee shop would locate at 3405 Edgewater Drive before the end of the year.

“Anyone who’s lived or visited College Park knows it has a special feeling,” Tchekmeian said in a statement. “Each of the local businesses there bring a unique vibe, and residents come out strong to support their community.”

Foxtail’s flagship location is in Winter Park on Orange Avenue and there are other locations on Curry Ford Road and in Altamonte Springs.

Mark Unger, CEO of Hubbly Bubbly and Orlando marketing company Push, said Monday he has sold the property at 3405 Edgewater Drive and planned to refocus on the restaurant’s downtown location.

“I don’t think the future of the brand is at that location anyway,” Unger said. “It’s in denser, urban locations.”

The last day of business will be Friday.

Hubbly Bubbly has been dishing out gyros, shawarma and other Mediterranean dishes since 2013. It was also used as a testing grounds for marketing and data work by Push.

Hubbly Bubbly opened a second location downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. in 2017, less than four miles away. Unger said the downtown spot will now serve as Hubbly Bubbly’s flagship location.

Unger’s other company, Marko Properties and Management, bought the property in 2013 for $300,000. It recently listed the property for sale for $595,000.

He said the sale would go through Monday

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold