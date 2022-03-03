Fox & Hound Sports Bar Launches Spring Limited Time Menu With Elevated Bar Food

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fox & Hound Sports Bar has launched a spring limited time menu with elevated bar food at all Fox & Hound locations.

The new spring limited time menu brings newness and innovation to the sandwich, desserts, and cocktail categories. The items include the Loaded Philly sandwich stuffed with grilled sirloin, Nashville hot mac n cheese and crinkle-cut fries topped with Nashville hot honey sauce; the Crispy Fish Sandwich with hand battered white fish topped with coleslaw, and the Chocolate Chip Calzone that is made-from-scratch and stuffed with white and dark chocolate chips and served with vanilla ice cream.

The spring limited time menu includes a perfect spring craft cocktail, the new Spiked Basil Lemonade crafted with Absolut Citron Vodka and lemonade muddled with fresh basil.

“Fox & Hound Sports Bar has been known as your neighborhood sports bar with great food and drinks in a fun atmosphere since the concept opened,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Fox & Hound Sports Bar. “The new spring items have fun, exciting flavors as well as look fantastic and are the perfect Instagram plate, which is exactly what we are looking for.”

The spring limited time menu is available for dine-in and takeout as well as 3rd party delivery through Doordash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

In addition to the spring limited time menu, Fox & Hound Sports Bar locations are also offering a dine-in Lent special of All-You-Can-Eat Fish & Chips on Fridays until April 15th, 2022.

Fox & Hound Sports Bar locations run weekday happy hour with food and drink specials, a weekday lunch menu and will be launching a new promotion during the college basketball March brackets.

Fox & Hound Sports Bar also offers catering delivery and serves group dining menus in private watch party rooms.

For more information on Fox & Hound Sports Bar offerings and promotions visit https://www.foxandhound.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

