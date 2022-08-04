Fox & Hound Bar + Grill Is Ready To Fulfill Your Fantasy Football Draft Party Dreams

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fox & Hound Sports Bar is ready to fulfill your Fantasy Football draft party dreams this year with rewards for everyone, plus free food.

Fox & Hound is kicking off the 2022 Fantasy Football draft season by giving parties of eight or more the MVP treatment with free food, swag, regular season rewards, and a chance to enter a giveaway for a year end party hosted by Fox & Hound.

All Fantasy Football draft parties of eight or more that are booked now through September 7th can select their playmakers while enjoying two ultimate samplers and two orders of chips and salsa free from the home team.

To benefit from the perks all parties of eight or more will need to be booked with the manager by calling their local Fox & Hound.

“We are really excited to be celebrating a “back to normal” NFL football season this year and to kick off the season with a great draft party promotion at Fox & Hound Sports Bar by giving away free food and showing our MVP guests just how much, we appreciate them with rewards for the regular season,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager of Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Fox & Hound Bar + Grill.

The rewards, specific to MVP members, include $10 for commissioners and $5 for team members towards their bill every Sunday during regular season NFL football.

“Our MVP loyalty program is free to anyone who wants to join. There are benefits for signing up, birthday rewards and much more,” said Merico.

Kelly Operations Group owns and operates seven Fox & Hound locations in North Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, Texas, and Tennessee. For more information on promotions at Fox & Hound visit https://www.foxandhound.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

