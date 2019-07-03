Fourth of July food and drink specials around the Baltimore area

There are few places more patriotic to spend Independence Day than Baltimore. We’re literally the home of the Star Spangled Banner.

For residents who don’t own a grill or just don’t feel like cooking this Thursday, area restaurants are offering the following food and drink specials on the Fourth of July.

Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis will host a rooftop party with passed hors d’oeuvres, live music, free non-alcoholic drinks and views of the waterfront fireworks. Tickets are $40. 400 6th St., Annapolis, 410-263-3454, theblackwallhitch.com/annapolis

Bond Street Social is hosting an “Independence Yay” celebration starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.76 and get you access to a two-hour open bar, featuring premium well-mixed cocktails and domestic beer. View the fireworks from the bar’s patio. 901 S. Bond St., Fells Point, 443-449-6234, bondstreetsocial.com

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be offering a “Star Spangled” cocktail — a margarita layered with strawberry puree, blue Curacao and topped with a Coronarita. 301 Light St., Suite 1405, Inner Harbor, 410-244-0838, bubbagump.com

GDL Italian by Giada at Horseshoe Casino will show the movie “Coming to America” as part of its “Reels and Rose” series. Runs from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, 1525 Russell St., 443-931-4575, caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore/restaurants

Nacho Mama’s locations in both Canton and Towson will serve all-day happy hour, with red-white-and-blue hubcap drinks starting at 11 a.m. 2907 O'Donnell St., Canton, 410-675-0898, 2 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Towson, 410-673-0069, mamasmd.com

The Rusty Scupper will host its annual July 4th Extravaganza from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Featuring a seafood buffet, DJ and view of the fireworks from the restaurant’s third-floor lounge and deck. 402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com

The Sandlot will get “taken over” by Dogfish Head Brewery on the 4th, beginning at 1 p.m., during an event featuring live music, games, food vendors (including ice cream from the Charmery) and an array of Dogfish beers as well as a full bar. $10 cover for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. 1000 Wills St., Harbor East, sandlotbaltimore.com

Topside will be offering a BBQ-inspired menu with ribs, house-made sausage, smoked brisket and corn pudding. 612 Cathedral St., 410-727-0065, jdvhotels.com/hotels/maryland/baltimore/hotel-revival-baltimore/dining/topside

