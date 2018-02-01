Four restaurants named for One Paseo project

Four restaurants, including one from San Francisco celebrity chef Michael Mina, will open in early 2019 as the first-announced tenants in the One Paseo project in Carmel Valley.

The four restaurants unveiled this month will anchor the commercial plaza area of One Paseo, which is under construction on a 23-acre property at the southwest corner of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real.

One Paseo is a mixed-use project that will include 608 apartments and condominiums, 280,000 square feet of office buildings and 95,871 feet of retail space joined by landscaped public plazas.

The highest-profile tenant will be International Smoke, Mina’s new collaboration with cookbook author Ayesha Curry. The barbecue-themed restaurant combines international flavors with fire grilling, smoking and roasting techniques. MINA Group’s first International Smoke opened in November in San Francisco after a pop-up trial run at Mina’s famed test kitchen.

“The food culture in San Diego embodies innovation through collaboration,” Mina said in a statement. “International Smoke came to life through my partnership with Ayesha, and we are so thrilled to be a part of the One Paseo project. We look forward to contributing to the San Diego culinary landscape.”

Ways & Means Oyster House, a full-service seafood restaurant and bar, will be opening its second San Diego location at One Paseo in 2019. The company’s first local eatery will open this spring in the former Alfonso’s space on Prospect Street in La Jolla.

Ways & Means, with locations in Huntington Beach and Portland, Oregon, is known for its small plates menu with fresh shellfish and seafood dishes starting at $4 for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The restaurant’s bar program includes signature cocktails made with fresh ingredients.

Tocaya Organica, a modern organic Mexican restaurant chain, will open its second San Diego location at One Paseo. The company was launched in 2016 in Venice, with a menu that included vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. There are now five locations, with one already announced to open this year at 755 Fifth Ave. in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Sweetfin Poké, an L.A.-based quick service seafood chain launched in 2015 by former “Top Chef” contestant Dakota Weiss, is also opening its second San Diego location at One Paseo. The first is scheduled to open this winter at Westfield UTC shopping center.

With seven Southern California locations, Sweetfin Poké serves signature and build-your-own bowls of traditional Hawaiian raw seafood salad but with a California twist.

