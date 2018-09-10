Four Letter Word open, but it's not only about Turkish coffee in Logan Square

If you were desperately in search of coffee at Four Letter Word during its soft opening last week, there might have been some confusion. Maps insisted it’s in Turkey, off the coast of Istanbul, no less. That’s just too much to process without caffeine.

The cafe officially opened Monday morning in Logan Square but does, indeed, have a sister location on Burgaz island.

“We are a roaster first and foremost, and we serve coffee,” said co-founder Ria Neri. In 2014 she began the business with friends Renaissance man restaurateur Kevin Heisner and Eylem Ozkaya, who minds their tiny Turkish island shop. In 2016, Four Letter Word started roasting locally in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at The Plant. That’s where the enigmatic Neri also co-founded Whiner Beer.

If the small yet effortlessly designed cafe seems to have appeared fully formed with found objects and personal artwork, the friends have been putting it together for five years, said Neri.

Three standing tables fit under the front window. About 20 seats are found at bar stools or along the opposite wall on a pale wooden bench from a former bowling alley. The rococo wallpaper in the washroom may remind you of the loos at Pleasant House Pub, another Heisner partnership that was formerly Nightwood. (That restaurant’s molded leather chairs have been repurposed here.)

The coffee menu is extraordinarily concise: a drip, espresso and cold.

“We’re really focused on single-origin coffees,” said Neri. “The farmers and producers we work with, we actually know them. I’ve gone to some of their houses, and we’re friends on Facebook and Instagram.”

Producers will be featured for a month at a time.

“Our drip coffee is a single-origin right now, from Ethiopia, which will change. The producer is Heleanna Georgalis, whom I’ve worked with for three years,” she said. “That will probably change to (an offering from) Colombia from Maria Bercelia.”

Kilgus Farmstead whole milk, Oatly dairy-free oat milk, simple syrup and wheat stem straws are available on the bar next to the espresso machine.

Cellar Door Provisions will make a daily sweet or savory snack — recently a German-style, dark-chocolate, soft-sandwich cookie with chamomile pastry cream filling. The restaurant’s co-owners (chef Ethan Pikas, sous-chef Tony Bezsylko and general manager Emily Sher) recently convened at the coffee shop one morning, fitting since the mutual friendship is what drew Four Letter Word to open across the street.

Tea will be added gradually (herbal, green and black) from Spirit Tea, the importer also based in Logan Square. Eventually Arize kombucha, neighbors from The Plant, will be available on tap.

Melissa Chin of Grey Remedy in Chicago made the covetable, precise monochromatic ceramic cups.

“We’re still waiting for our little cups from Turkey,” said Neri, though they did have a few of the colorful demitasses in the shop.

“The Turkish coffee style is just a little bonus, and that’s not what we’re all about,” she said. “Surprisingly in Turkey we don’t serve Turkish coffee in our shop because everyone else is.”

The name is a nod to shifting between two worlds.

“(People) say that coffeehouses really first started in Istanbul during the Ottoman Empire,” said Neri. As gathering places first for coffee, then conversations and eventually revolutions, coffeehouses were banned by the empire, she said. “They became taboo.”

“In this country ‘four-letter word’ means taboo, but that doesn’t translate in Turkey, where people guess ‘love’ or ‘life.’ It’s a juxtaposition of East and West. A subtle play on words with a deeper meaning behind it.”

Until maps direct you correctly, look for a plain black storefront with an odd mobile sign above.

“Since we started on an island, the sign is an ode to signal flags or a weather vane,” said Neri. “Wherever the wind blows, this is where you can anchor yourself for a second.”

Four Letter Word is open daily, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3022 W. Diversey Ave., 773-360-8932, www.4lwcoffee.com

