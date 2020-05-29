Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Four injured, house destroyed, in Middletown blast, fire

May 29, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Middletown, a fire official says.