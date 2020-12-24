  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Four injured in Glen Burnie crash Wednesday night, fire officials say

December 24, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Selene San Felice

Four people were taken to the hospital after three cars collided in Glen Burnie on Wednesday night.