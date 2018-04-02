Four Hot (& Cold) Brewing Trends, w/ LA’s New Coffee Manufactory

Images courtesy of Califia Farms

Visit any hip coffee shop in Brooklyn and you’ll find the same red and white carton marked “Barista Blend Almond Milk.” (In case you didn’t know, cow milk is so last season.) While founder Greg Steltenpohl – who dreamed up the better milk alternative via Califia Farms – might not be a household name, his frothy, plant-based milk lattes fly out the door. As also previously the creator of Odwalla, who sold healthy juices before they were hip, this was a natural next step.

He and Califia were inspired by the local California agriculture, where almonds could be milled to make sustainable and slurp-able milk taste even better…and with no waste!

The next big news is a partnership with Tartine Bakery called Coffee Manufactory, an all-in-one locally-produced bakery and coffee roaster currently in Oakland, and soon to set up shop in Downtown Los Angeles. The idea came about when Greg had the thought, as he tells us, “Why don’t we roast together? We have the same ideas. We’re making our coffee laboratory visible to the public. We’re demystifying, a little bit, the stuff behind the scenes and hope we can inspire people to eat and drink locally.”

In the industry, so many coffees are made historically with dairy milk. Why are plant-based milks superior for coffee? Steltenpohl enthuses,“Oat [milk] has a little earthier, fuller flavor, is a little more substantial; the cashew [milk] has a little bit creamier, nutty profile; and the almond [milk] is the most neutral.”

We sat down with Greg and his brewing guru Brian Lovejoy, director of the Califia Farms coffee program, for a forecast of what’s on the immediate caffeinated beverage horizon.

Coffee as Breakfast

Protein shakes are out. Why bother, when your coffee can be a wake up call and breakfast all in one sip? Especially if you can have personally tailored proteins and fats, which add micro- and macronutrients, perfect for any coffee fiend.

Nitro

Nitro is going to be big…huge! Basically, it’s nitrogen infused coffee, which adds sweetness without sugar and froth without foam. Look out for perfectly mixed almond lattes from a tap. As Lovejoy puts it, “when paired with plant-based milk, it’s a latte in cold form. The infusion plays very creamy on the tongue. We’re working on a 100% perfect pour every time for a nitro.”

Coffee Soda

The third wave coffee movement is beyond alternative milks. It goes as far as adding citrus, adding a bit of sparkling – ways for making coffee become all the more refreshing.

Cold Brew Coffee

Lower in acid than traditional coffee, people are viewing it more as a healthy energy drink – a cleaner and better alternative to fancy, chemical-filled liquid boosters.

