Four-decade cookie tradition continues in Bally

In Bally, a sweet tradition has been more than four decades in the baking.

A hearty group of volunteers has spent the last few weeks mixing, shaping and decorating about 1,500 pounds of Christmas cookies. They will be sold at St. Francis Academy’s fall bazaar on Saturday.

The tradition dates back 42 years, when the school’s mother’s club started baking for the bazaar. They then hand-mixed and hand-rolled all the cookies in the school’s kitchen.

It’s easier today for the baking team, which has commercial mixers and dough sheeters (which press the dough out into a thin, even layer).

The group makes about 400 pounds of two types of cookies, chocolate chip and peanut butter. But it’s the 1,100 pounds of traditional Christmas cut-outs that are the star of the show.

They are thin, crispy and buttery with a light dusting of sprinkles. They’re made from a cherished family recipe belonging to a longtime volunteer, Barbara Stahl. (It was her grandmother’s recipe.)

The baking event is like a reunion, bringing together generations of family and friends, all united by the fun of baking and love for St. Francis Academy, a private Catholic school.

Buddy Sobjak of Barto, Montgomery County, was there one night with his extended family. He brought out a birthday cake for his wife, Mary Ann.

“There is a great camaraderie here,” says Angie Snyder, who serves as baking coordinator. “It’s a lot of the same people every year.” Snyder went to St. Francis, and has two children in the school.

Each person on the team had a job and the efforts moved seamlessly.

Sobjak’s job was to scoop up cooled cookies. “I’m no baker but I’m helping where I can,” he says.

Jane Keill of Bally worked at one of the ovens, supervising baking.

“The thinness of the cookies is the secret,” Keill says.

I stopped in on the final night of baking. In the back of the room were dozens of 50-gallon tubs containing bagged cookies for the sale.

Doors open for the fall bazaar at 8 a.m. Saturday, and cookie lovers will be lined up waiting. There are no pre-sale or orders taken, so buyers know to get there early.

“Usually by 10 a.m. we are sold out,” Snyder says.

DETAILS

St. Francis Academy Fall Bazaar

What: Fundraiser for the school

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Francis Academy, 668 Pine St., Bally

Cookie info: Cut-out, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies, $10 for 1 pound.

Info: bit.ly/2A6fSsa

