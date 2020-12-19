  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Four arrested, guns and drugs seized in probation sweep in Broward County

December 19, 2020 | 10:07am
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Wayne K. Roustan
Broward Sheriff's Office

Four men, high-powered weapons, and illegal drugs are off the streets following a probation sweep.