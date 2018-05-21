Fountain Hill staple The Vineyard Restaurant closes following owners' retirement

A longstanding Italian restaurant in Fountain Hill has closed due to the owners’ retirement.

The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 N. Fiot St., closed Sunday. It was operated by husband and wife Pietro and Maria DiMatteo.

“We’re going to enjoy our retirement and we’re also looking forward to two of our four kids getting married this summer and early fall,” Maria said.

The couple took over the restaurant, located on a hill in a neighborhood of row homes near St. Luke’s Hospital, in 1990.

“I’ve been here 28 years, two months and five days,” Maria said with a laugh.

For nearly three decades, The Vineyard served central south-Italian cuisine, earning the reputation as a spot for date nights, casual get-togethers and large celebratory dinners.

Pietro, who was also the restaurant’s head chef, made ingredients from scratch — from the sausage to the mozzarella.

The restaurant, adorned with grape vines woven with small white lights, had a small bar and two floors of dining space. The lower level doubled as a banquet room.

A 2015 Morning Call review said, “The Vineyard isn’t the fanciest place in town, but for an impressive array of authentic Italian food prepared with fresh ingredients and served with care, you couldn’t ask for more.”

According to Maria, a previous owner operated The Vineyard beginning in the early 1980s. The building had been home to other restaurants since the 1890s.

“I want to thank all of our employees and all of the customers we’ve had for the last 28 years,” Maria said.

The DiMatteos invite patrons to mail outstanding gift certificates with a self-addressed envelope to 605 Fiot St., Bethlehem 18015 by Aug. 1 to receive the full monetary value.

They are unsure of future plans for the building, which they own.

