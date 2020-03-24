Founders of Dog Haus Launch The Absolute Brands – A New Restaurant Group

Eight new restaurant concepts under The Absolute Brands to open at virtual kitchen locations

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The founders of Dog Haus – Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener – are taking their gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations to a whole new level with the launch of The Absolute Brands .

The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each new brand will operate at virtual kitchen locations, which are delivery-only, and will offer delicious new items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu.

In response to the impact that mandatory closures have had on restaurants across the nation, several brick-and-mortar Dog Haus locations will serve three of these concepts for pick-up and delivery only in the coming weeks:

Bad Mutha Clucka – Crispy or Nashville Hot? No matter the style, the unforgettable taste of Bad Mutha Clucka’s chef-driven chicken sandwiches, and crave-able wings – made with 100% all-natural, vegetarian fed and antibiotic-free chicken – topped with the best ingredients possible and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, as well as some delicious sides, will have you crowing for more. Plus, you can order the Karaage Kid – inspired by Japanese karaage chicken. This is Dog Haus’ best-selling limited-time item of all time that helped secure Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters “Menu Trendsetter” award.

Plant B – Plant B makes going beyond meat easy with great tasting, sustainable plant-based proteins, premium toppings and delicious sides. It’s impossible not to like Plant B’s chef-driven burger and sausage creations that make animal meat green with envy. Plant to eat one today.

Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos – Get a dropkick to the face any time of day with a bad-ass breakfast burrito. Whether you have some early-morning cravings or late-night munchies, you can chow down on expertly rolled soft flour tortilla burritos, filled with premium meats ranging from bacon and pastrami to gourmet sausages with crispy potatoes, cheese and perfectly cooked eggs. Pair that with our addicting sauces and you’ve got yourself a bad-ass meal.

To add to the excitement, The Absolute Brands is providing fans with an all-new burger concept at virtual kitchen locations:

Freiburger – Want bigger, better burgers made with perfectly cooked patties and premium ingredients? Freiburger does it right. We use certified humanely raised, vegetarian fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free 100% genetically tested Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms. Then we top it with the best ingredients available, and serve it up to you on grilled King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. And if meat isn’t your thing, Freiburger offers plant-based patties from Impossible Foods.

The Absolute Brands will soon announce the remaining four brands – its new breakfast, salad, pastrami and quesadilla concepts. In addition to the new brands, The Absolute Brands will introduce pop-up concepts for seasonal happenings and chef collaborations.

“At Dog Haus, we are unlocking the box on what you can do within the typical four walls of a restaurant,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “We believe it is extremely important to capitalize on delivery by maximizing the use of virtual kitchen spaces. We also believe in the positive direction virtual kitchens are headed and see a bright future in this space as we launch these new concepts where we can test popular items. Ultimately, our end goal with virtual kitchens is to reach wider audiences with our acclaimed, innovative menu items.”

Currently, Dog Haus has three virtual kitchen locations open – one in Chicago, one in Hollywood and one in Pasadena. Dog Haus is also set to open its first Austin virtual kitchen at Kitchen United Mix and its second virtual kitchen with Cloud Kitchen in Avondale, Illinois this spring.

The Absolute Brands’ concepts will use the same fresh, clean and premium ingredients used by Dog Haus, including Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus beef, Premium Iowa Pork, plant-based burger proteins from Impossible Foods and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat®. The Absolute Brands exclusively uses all-natural, vegetarian-fed meats raised without antibiotics or hormones.

Dog Haus currently has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 30 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 10+ locations in development. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters, and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.