The Founder of Smallcakes Has Launched a New Breakfast Concept That Is Poised for Rapid Growth

( RestaurantNews.com ) Fourteen years after opening his first Smallcakes Cupcakery, Founder Jeff Martin has sold the nation’s largest cupcake company and is ready for the next chapter, which is a popular breakfast sandwich concept affectionately named Effin Egg .

“Smallcakes was my “baby” for so long, it was born around the same time as my daughter, Lily, and to see how it grew to what it is today is really amazing,” says Martin. So, the next chapter is Effin Egg. Effin Egg is a fast-casual breakfast sandwich concept that Martin sees as having enormous potential in the growing fast-casual breakfast space. Martin says, “Effin Egg is not your grandpa’s breakfast spot, it’s for the person on the go that needs that morning pick me up and a great cup of coffee; it’s for the person that partied way too hard and needs an amazing breakfast sandwich or cheeseburger at noon; it’s for the everyday person wanting quality food on the go.”

Effin Egg opened its first location in Inlet Beach, FL and is opening Decatur, GA at the end of the month. Martin has already received inquiries about franchising and interest groups that are looking to invest. “I believe in this brand and the quality of the product and believe we have an opportunity to scale this brand to hundreds of locations with the simplicity of the concept design.” says Martin.

Effin Egg is open 7 days a week from 7am-2pm. Offering gourmet breakfast sandwiches, breakfast tacos and burritos, with carb-friendly options in the very popular, Effin Breakfast bowls. The concept is small and majority of the business is take-out, meaning we can operate in spaces between 600-1000 sq/ft. The concept looks to expand in major cities as well as college towns.

For more information on opening a Effin Egg or any inquires, email Jeff Martin at effinegg@gmail.com .

Check out our EFFIN menu at eateffinegg.com .

