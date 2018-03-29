Fossil's Last Stand in Catty hosting Chowder Fest to benefit local animal rescue groups

Enjoy a wide variety of chowders and support a good cause at the fifth annual Chowder Fest, 3-6 p.m. April 7 at Fossil's Last Stand in Catasauqua.

The event features local chefs competing for best tasting chowder and prizes of $100 (first place), a $50 gift card (second place) and $25 gift card (third place).

For $5, you can taste all the chowders and vote for your favorites. Tickets are available at the door, but those purchasing tickets in advance will get a free 16-ounce draft beer and be entered to win a door prize. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

The fest also features a basket raffle and all proceeds benefit local animal nonprofit groups Feline Urban Rescue and Rehab, Inc. (FURR) and Peaceable Kingdom.

Fossil's Last Stand is at 429 Race St. To enter your chowder, call 610-443-0812 or 484-764-4238.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog