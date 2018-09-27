Former Vera chef Mark Mendez to head kitchen at City Winery Chicago
September 27, 2018
Former Vera chef Mark Mendez to head kitchen at City Winery Chicago
Mark Mendez, last seen cooking at the Spanish restaurant Vera (which he ran with his wife, Elizabeth), has a new gig. Mendez has been named executive chef at City Winery Chicago (1200 W. Randolph St).
Mendez’ new menu will debut Oct. 17, but the chef will be representing City Winery at Chicago Gourmet this weekend, serving grilled octopus salad (with garbanzos, peppers and chile) from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the BBQ tasting pavilion.
Twitter @PhilVettel
