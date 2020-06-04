Former state representative says feds interviewed him on lobbying activities, consultant fees he got from Madigan-connected ComEd lobbyists

Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo said Thursday he was interviewed last fall by the FBI regarding lobbying activities and separate consultant fees paid to him by two ComEd lobbyists with ties to House Speaker Michael Madigan. The FBI’s interview of Acevedo, who has not been accused of wrongdoing, took place as federal authorities investigated the lobbying practices of ComEd and Exelon and kept pressing forward with a corruption probe that reached from City Hall to the Illinois statehouse.