Former Splick-it and Onosys CEO Rob Taylor Joins Restaurant Revolution Technologies as Chief Revenue Officer

New Chief Revenue Officer is charged with sales growth and developing new Account Management strategy.

Bellevue, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today officially announced the addition of former Splick-it and Onosys CEO Rob Taylor as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Taylor will oversee Revolution’s Marketing, Sales, and Business Development operations and spearhead the company’s new Account Management strategy.

Taylor brings deep experience in restaurant off-premise ordering and extensive executive leadership experience in both startup and growth-oriented businesses. As Co-founder and CEO of Splick-it, Taylor grew the company from inception to an industry leader that processed more than $1billion of off-premise restaurant orders. In 2016, under Taylor’s leadership, Splick-it acquired its competitor, Onosys, to further strengthen the company’s market position and expand its product offering. Taylor served as CEO of the combined company before leaving earlier this year and joining Revolution. Prior to Splick-it, Taylor served in a variety of executive leadership and advisory roles with such notable companies as Smith Barney, Paine Webber, and EF Hutton. He has also served on the board of numerous startups and charitable organizations in Colorado and around the country.

“When I met Brad, it quickly became apparent that he and I share the same core belief that restaurant operators are some of the hardest working people. We respect the time and effort it takes to operate a successful restaurant, especially amidst all the technology disruption restaurants are experiencing right now. Our role should be to fully support their efforts helping them leverage this technology as innovative, transparent, and hard-working partners. That’s why I’m excited to be joining the Revolution team. Their Order One platform, and customer-first approach is exactly what restaurants need to deliver a superior ordering experience to today’s off-premise customer,” said Rob Taylor Chief Revenue officer of Revolution.

Taylor will work closely with Revolution’s Senior Management team and clients as the company increases its investment in development and marketing to enhance and expand it’s growing list of multi-unit restaurant brands. Key to this effort will be Taylor’s leadership in implementing Revolution’s new Account Management strategy.

“We are pleased to have Rob with us as a part of the Revolution team. Rob brings extensive experience and relationships in the space as well as a unique client service, operations, and customer support background that is well-suited for our organization,” said Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “Revolution has realized tremendous growth in the past several years, and we think Rob will help us further accelerate that growth as we become the preferred off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Rob shares our passion to evolve our world-class Order One platform while providing outstanding service to our clients.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. The company’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services, and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

