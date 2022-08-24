Former Smith Street Diner Owner Opens New Eatery and Market

Eclectic-Menu Restaurant Plus Marketplace

Greensboro, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Beth Kizhnerman, the owner of Greensboro’s iconic Smith Street Diner and Bistro Sofia, and her business partner, Jerry Kizhnerman, opened their newest concept restaurant and marketplace in Greensboro, NC, in June 2022 called Gate City Provisions, Eatery and Market .

The new restaurant brings something “not your ordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European architecture and décor along with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and modern favorites. The menu is not your ordinary, with categories, such as “In-Between” sandwich offerings; BeSide menu of various side dishes; a GCP daily grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of classic salads with a modern twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, including the very popular New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favorite at their iconic Smith Street Diner; and The Sweet Spot, daily sweet treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP will also offer bottled and canned beverages.

Gate City Provisions also offers to-go provisions and a curated market of select, small-batch manufactured food items. The eatery and market offer both indoor and outdoor dining – and a place you can call your home away from home – where you can come together with friends and family.

About Beth Kizhnerman

Beth’s first apprenticeship was at Season’s in the Bostonian Hotel at Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. She had the opportunity to work with Executive Chef Lydia Shire, Sous Chef Gordon Hammersley, and an array of talented women. Working at Season’s defined her approach to food as her career moved forward. Season’s kitchen staff consisted of 90% women, which was unheard of in 1987. Her second apprenticeship was in La Roche Bernard, Bretagne, France at a restaurant called L’Auberge Bretonne, a classic French Kitchen.

Returning to Greensboro in the late 1980s, she began working at Southern Lights, and then opened South by Southwest in Winston-Salem. Then she opened Bistro Sofia in 1999 on Dolley Madison Road with former husband and business partner, Jerry Kizhnerman. As Bistro Sofia continued to prosper, Jerry opened Smith Street Diner in 2006. Eventually, Beth decided to close Bistro Sofia and take over ownership and operations of Smith Street Diner in 2010.

Beth also has nonprofit partnerships with Share the Harvest, Guilford Food Policy Council, and the Transit Alliance of the Piedmont (TAP). Beth is a member of Women Chefs & Restaurateurs and National Professional Organization.

Beth’s Career

Liberty Oak, Greensboro

Manor House, Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

Southern Lights, Greensboro

South by Southwest, Winston-Salem

Painted Plate Catering, Greensboro

Bistro Sofia, Greensboro, Chef Owner

Smith Street Diner, Greensboro, Owner

Beth’s Apprenticeships

Seasons, Bostonian Hotel, Fanueil Hall, Boston, MA, Executive Chef, Lydia Shire

La Bretagne, La Roche Bernard, Bretagne, France

About Jerry Kizhnerman

Jerry Kizhnerman is a broadly experienced and diversely talented food service professional. His visionary and concept design talent have culminated in menu development, project management, staff development, procurement, and vendor negotiations throughout his restaurant career for restaurants throughout the Triad, including the iconic Smith Street Diner.

Jerry’s Career

Guilford County Department of Health – ServSafe certified

Fellowship Hall, Greensboro, Sous Chef

Smith Street Diner, Greensboro, Chef/Proprietor

The Table, Asheboro, Consultant

Burger Spot, Greensboro, Co-owner

Bistro Sofia, Greensboro, Chef/Proprietor

Jerry’s Pizza and Tomatoes Italian Eatery, Kernersville, Proprietor

Awards

People’s Choice Award, Greensboro News & Record – 2003-2016

Best New Restaurant in Asheboro, Asheboro Magazine – 2013

Award of Excellence, Wine Spectator – 10 years consecutively

Top 10 Restaurant in North Carolina, Southern Living

Best Pizza, Winston-Salem Journal

Best Italian and Most Popular Bar, Hickory Observer

About Smith Street Diner

Smith Street Diner, a 65-seat full-service restaurant and classic southern diner with high-quality food and impeccable service, celebrated its 15th year as an iconic Greensboro restaurant in 2020. Rated as one of the Top 10 breakfasts in North Carolina, it was a favorite among locals and travelers alike. “Food Network” listed Smith Street Diner as the best diner in North Carolina in the December 2019 article, “50 Diners Across the Country.” Smith Street Diner was also a favorite with Southern Living Magazine, rated the best in North Carolina.

If you’d like more information about this topic, or if you’d like to schedule an interview with Beth Kizhnerman, please call 336-543-5702 or email bkizhnerman@gmail.com .

For more information, please visit gatecityprovisions.com .

Contact:

Beth Kizhnerman

336-543-5702

bkizhnerman@gmail.com

The post Former Smith Street Diner Owner Opens New Eatery and Market first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.