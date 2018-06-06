Former Sixteen sous-chef takes the reins at The Albert

Larry Feldmeier, former executive sous-chef at Sixteen, has been named the new executive chef at The Albert (Hotel EMC2, 228 E. Ontario St.). Feldmeier joined The Albert about two weeks ago.

“Obviously, we’ve gone through a chef and some staffing changes, getting the kitchen reset,” Feldmeier said. “Right now, we’re coming up with the new menu. My goal is to have it ready by the 1st of July. We’re adding a couple of dishes here and there (to the existing menu), but slowly; I don’t want to put up (new) dishes just to put them up.”

At Sixteen, Feldmeier was producing highly intricate plates; his food at The Albert likely will be simpler, but still, Feldmeier said, technique-driven.

“I love torchons and presses,” he said, “and I love sauce work; sauces are a big part of what I do. But bouillons and rouilles can apply to super-fine dining or casual dining.”

Feldmeier grew up in southwest-suburban Mokena and began his career as a sous-chef at Tin Fish in Tinley Park. He worked in restaurants in Colorado and Utah before returning to Chicago.

