Former Sixteen pastry chef Evan Sheridan joins team at St. Jane hotel

The restaurant opening in the new St. Jane hotel (230 N. Michigan Ave.) still doesn’t have a name. But the culinary team is starting to take shape.

As previously announced, executive chef Aaron Lirette (who earned a Michelin star at GreenRiver) will helm the kitchen at the unnamed, street-level restaurant. Now comes word that Evan Sheridan, former pastry chef at two-Michelin-star Sixteen, has been brought aboard. (Sixteen will close at the end of the month and the Trump Hotel restaurant will be reconcepted.)

Sheridan also worked at Boka, under chef Giuseppe Tentori, before heading east and serving as pastry chef at the renowned Inn at Little Washington.

