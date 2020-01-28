Former Restaurant Marketing Executive to Open 10 Roll On In & Buzzed Bull Creamery Co-branded locations in the Atlanta Metro Area

Atlanta, GA becomes home to 10 Roll On In fast casual restaurants and 9 Buzzed Bull Creamery premium liquid nitrogen ice cream shops.

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Signed a couple months ago, Atlanta will be home to 9 more Roll On In’s and 9 Buzzed Bull Creamery’s in areas that include counties of Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Forsyth. With the recent opening of their first Roll On In location at 1100 Johnson Ferry Rd, #365, Marietta, Georgia 30068 East Cobb on December 7th, 2019, franchisees, Monte and Suzanne Jump said, “Our goal is to be the best fast casual restaurant in the market offering guests great tasting food while treating our guests with kindness and respect.”

The husband and wife duo alongside Elite Franchise are seeing incredible feedback on the product from opening 1 Roll On In location but also presenting the Buzzed Bull Creamery concept in conversations. The team looks forward to growing these two brands in the Atlanta area.

About Buzzed Bull Creamery

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery hand crafting the freshest ice cream and milkshakes. They have plenty of options to captivate audiences of all ages and the ability to infuse alcohol for adults’ frozen desserts (21+) while maintaining the originality of the American staple. For more information, please visit www.buzzedbullcreamery.com .

About Roll On In Sushi Burritos & Bowls

Home of unique sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi donuts, and more, Roll On In takes their Asian fusion menu to another level. They offer 100’s of choices to give your taste buds something unique and fresh in a fast casual environment. For more information, please visit www.rollonin.com .