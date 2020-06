Former pro lacrosse player Josh Sims on Friday renounced his 2009 induction in the athletic hall of fame at Severn School, sharply criticizing the school’s response to systemic racism. In a comment posted to his Facebook page, the 1997 graduate of the exclusive private school in Severna Park — who went on to be a Princeton All-American and vaunted pro player — said he no longer wished to be associated with the school.