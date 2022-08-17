Former Paris Baguette Patron Turned Franchise Owner Set to Open New Location in Plainsboro

Bakery café franchise to bring moments of joy to its customers in the Plainsboro community early next year

Plainsboro, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Paris Baguette , the bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe, is coming to Plainsboro. The new restaurant is part of a single-unit development deal that was recently completed with Sridevi Salagrama (Sri) and her sister Srilekha Vangala (Lekha) to bring the brand to Plainsboro.

Salagrama, who has a double master’s in Biochemistry and Information systems, was working at the University of Michigan when her husband was transferred to China. The couple moved to the Shanghai Pudong area in 2013, where Salagrama initially discovered Paris Baguette.

“Shanghai was a new city; I didn’t know the language and was looking to buy some basics for my family — that is when I walked into Paris Baguette,” said Salagrama. “I went there every week for the seven years we lived in China.”

Srilekha, Salagrama’s sister, has a background in business management and is currently working HR in the New Jersey area. Srilekha was introduced to Paris Baguette by a colleague while discussing the best cakes in the local community. She fell in love with the baked goods and the variety of cakes that Paris Baguette offers.

Upon Salagrama’s return to the U.S, both the sisters, with the support from their mom, teamed to open a Paris Baguette franchise. Salagrama and her sister share the belief that business is all about people and are looking forward to connecting with their guests and offering a bakery cafe that invites them in and provides a fantastic product.

“We are fortunate to be growing quickly with operators like Salagrama,” said Paris Baguette’s Chief Development Officer Mark Mele. “We continue to expand in the state of New Jersey but still have additional territory available.”

Paris Baguette started franchising in the U.S. in 2015 and since has opened nearly 100 cafés and another 150 projects in various stages of development in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in the bakery café category. In 2022 alone, the franchise has signed over 73 new agreements with new franchisees.

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The brand first arrived in the U.S. in 2005 and has since established nearly 100 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category.

