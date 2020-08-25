  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter joins MLB Network as studio analyst; Akin recalled with LeBlanc’s season over

August 25, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
Charles Krupa / AP

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter has found a new job in baseball.