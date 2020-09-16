Former NFL Player and Local Restaurateur Team up to Reignite the Fire in Menomonee Falls With Firehouse Subs Opening

Menomonee Falls, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs Franchisees Eric Erwin, Don Davey and Scott Anthony are thrilled to open the doors to their restaurant in Menomonee Falls at N92 W16135 Falls Pkwy. , on Tuesday, September 15.

This will be the fifth restaurant in Wisconsin for these business partners. Erwin is the Area Representative for the state, working since 2012 to identify and mentor new franchisees to develop the area, now totaling 17 Firehouse Subs restaurants. He’s worked in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years. Davey grew up in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and played college football for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He went on to play five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Davey fell in love with Firehouse Subs as a defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was determined to bring the brand to his home state of Wisconsin. After retiring from a 10-year NFL career, he partnered with Erwin and Anthony to bring the national restaurant chain to Central Florida and Wisconsin. Anthony has been with Firehouse Subs since 2003 and now owns and operates 18 restaurants in Wisconsin and Central Florida with Erwin and Davey.

“When this restaurant closed a few months ago, we knew we had to find a way to reopen the doors and continue to serve the Menomonee Falls community,” Davey said. “As a Wisconsin native, I’ve been dedicated to sharing our delicious food, heartfelt service and commitment to giving back with my home state. We look forward to continuing that work through this restaurant.”

“Over the last few years, our great state of Wisconsin has been so supportive of our restaurants,” Erwin said. “We are excited to provide the signature customer service and outstanding flavorful food Firehouse Subs is known for every day in Menomonee Falls.”

The Menomonee Falls Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant features online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings. Following state and local regulations, the dining room will open at 50% capacity and outdoor seating will be available.

These local restaurant owners are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $321,000 in the Milwaukee area. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, depicting local heroes from the Menomonee Falls Fire Department of the past and present watching a fireworks display over the Falls with a young child. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,175 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $51 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the brand is a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Based on recent Technomic Ignite consumer data, Firehouse Subs is currently ranked America’s No. 1 Favorite Fast-Casual Chain , America’s No. 1 Favorite Sandwich Chain and America’s No. 4 Favorite Chain overall. In 2019, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities” and ranked No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in the categories of Food Quality, Taste and Flavor, and Service and Hospitality in Technomic’s Consumer Brand Metrics rankings.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com .

Quick Facts:

More than 1,175 restaurants in 45 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$51 million+ granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

The post Former NFL Player and Local Restaurateur Team up to Reignite the Fire in Menomonee Falls With Firehouse Subs Opening first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.