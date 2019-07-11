Former National Wellness Director for Sodexo Universities Joins MenuTrinfo

Beth Winthrop, MS, RD, joins the MenuTrinfo®, AllerTrain , and Kitchens with Confidence Team as the Food Allergy Specialist

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) It is with great excitement that MenuTrinfo® has brought on Beth Winthrop as the Food Allergy Specialist after she retired from Sodexo Universities earlier this summer as the National Wellness Director. Beth joins the team with decades of experience in nutrition and will assist with training and education in her new role.

At MenuTrinfo®, Beth will be helping with multiple business avenues. With AllerTrain she will help update courses as new content evolves to ensure the food allergy training material continues to be the industry leader and is accurate, spot on and current. With Kitchens with Confidence she will be auditing kitchens across the country through an extensive audit process that includes diving into training, back of house, front of house, practices and procedures, and food purchasing in order to award them with a “certified free from” seal.

“I am personally thrilled and honored that Beth has agreed to work with us at the MenuTrinfo family of companies. Beth has been a well-respected and sought-after leader in the food allergy space. Colleges and Universities across the country have benefited from her expertise and now we get to use that knowledge to take our programs to the next level. It is a true pleasure to get to work alongside Beth as we move forward,” says Betsy Craig, CEO and founder of MenuTrinfo , LLC.

Beth has been connected to MenuTrinfo® throughout the years and began as a Certified Master Trainer with AllerTrain and conducted the first AllerTrain Canada and AllerTrain Entity sessions. As the developer and brand manager for Sodexo’s “Simple Servings” food allergy offers, Beth trained countless managers, chefs, dietitians, and frontline staff. She is a registered dietitian and developed and ran the Sodexo dietetic internship; now a competitive nationwide distance-learning program. Her extensive experience makes her a perfect addition to the team.

“The first time I took Betsy’s AllerTrain course and heard her say ‘treat food allergens like they were raw chicken juice,’ I knew that her practical approach would really get the point across to our teams. Over my years with Sodexo Universities, I’ve really valued MenuTrinfo’s responsiveness and clear content. I’m looking forward to working directly with Betsy and MenuTrinfo after our years of collaboration. How nice to be able to continue to help make the world a safer place for food allergy families,” said Beth Winthrop.

In addition to working for MenuTrinfo®, Beth will be teaching one undergrad and two graduate nutrition courses for Salve Regina University and University of Rhode Island respectively.

About MenuTrinfo®

MenuTrinfo® is dedicated to bettering the food-service industry by providing two major services: Certified Nutritionals and food allergy/ gluten-free identification and education. So, whether you need help with menu labeling, identifying menu items containing allergens or gluten, or learning how to serve customers with food allergies or intolerances, MenuTrinfo® is here to help! Our team of Nutritionists can gladly review your menus and provide nutritional information from our proprietary software that is FDA compliant. MenuTrinfo®: Providing Accredited Nutritionals and Food Allergy Solutions—one kitchen at a time! Visit www.MenuTrinfo.com for more information!

About Kitchens with Confidence

Kitchens with Confidence (a subsidiary of MenuTrinfo , LLC) is the leading full-service kitchen auditing service and “certified free from” authority for today’s foodservice operations. Officially launched in 2017, Kitchens with Confidence has become the external certification arm for the Top 8 food allergens and gluten. Backed by the ANSI-accredited allergen-training leader in the industry, AllerTrain , Kitchens with Confidence is guaranteed to take your establishments’ allergen expertise to the next level. Kitchens with Confidence has certified multiple kitchens across America including Vanderbilt University, Syracuse University, Cornell University, Mercyhurst University, Carnegie Mellon University, College of the Holy Cross and Allie’s Gluten-Free Goodies. For more information about Kitchens with Confidence visit http://kitchenswithconfidence.com.

