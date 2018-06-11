Former Longman chef Matt Kerney talks about his new restaurant Brass Heart, fine dining, rice and beans

“Most people know me through Longman & Eagle,” said chef Matt Kerney. “This will be a little more refined, with a lot more ingredients.”

“This” is Brass Heart, Kerney’s forthcoming restaurant with managing partners Vinny Maiorano and Margaret Eisen, located in the former 42 Grams space (4662 N. Broadway).

“It’s coming together nicely,” Kerney said. “I’m hoping to open in July, but more than likely, it’ll be in August.”

If you ate Kerney’s food at Longman & Eagle, the chef wants you to know that you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“I’m trying to move away from a lot of what I did (at Longman & Eagle),” he said. “I’m always trying to push myself. Not that I’m not extremely grateful. Longman & Eagle gave me a career and notoriety. It’s my favorite restaurant I’ve ever worked at, which is why I stayed for four years.

“But this style of food (at Brass Heart) will be totally different,” Kerney said. “It’ll still be my food, but definitely a different take than anything anyone’s seen from me before. Higher-end service and higher-quality ingredients.”

Brass Heart will be a tasting-menu concept, with 12 to 15 courses for $175, plus $110 for the optional beverage pairing.

“I’m sourcing all my vegetables and meat from the Midwest,” Kerney said, “but fish will be overnighted from the West Coast and Hawaii, and seafood will be flown in live.”

And Kerney will include, somewhere on every menu, a course called “The Two Most Important Foods in the World.”

“Rice and beans,” he said. “When you look at what people eat around the world, rice and beans are the two most important foods in the world. So in the the middle of this fine-dining meal, you’ll get a pot of rice and beans. You won’t know when; it’ll be rotating, but a menu mainstay.”

The old 42 Grams space will be utterly transformed. Gone are the chef’s counter and communal dining table, replaced by two- and four-seat Italian-marble tables — 20 seats in all. Walls will be hung with works by local artists, changing every three to six months.

“It was going to be a nip-and-tuck,” Kerney said of the decor. “Now it’s a full rehab.”

Brass Heart will use the Tock ticketing system, with ticket sales launching approximately three weeks before opening.

“I’m not the biggest fan of ticket systems,” Kerney said, “but with a limited space like we have, I think it’s a necessity.”

