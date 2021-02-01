  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Former Lehigh Valley congressman Charlie Dent named director of group that fosters legislative cooperation in public policy

February 1, 2021 | 2:07pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Daniel Patrick Sheehan
Donna Fisher/The Morning Call

Former Lehigh Valley Congressman Charlie Dent will work to foster bipartisan cooperation in new role