Former Joe’s Crab Shack Goes to Auction, Sells to the Highest Bidder, Regardless of Price!

(RestaurantNews.com) The former Joe’s Crab Shack restaurant, located at 2120 S. Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77077 (Harris County), will be auctioned, Online Only with no reserves, and a bid deadline of November 15th at 1:00 pm CT. The 7,841±SF free standing restaurant building, is located on 2.25 acres and was built in 1997. It is constructed as a single story wood and steel joist stucco slab on grade structure. The property is ideal for continued operation as a restaurant, with outdoor patio, water feature, children’s play area, handicap accessible and professional landscaping. The property has excellent visibility on Hwy 6, with great ingress and egress, and over 67,000 vehicles passing by per day. There are 135 +/- parking spaces and 6+/- handicapped spaces. The property is being sold absolute, which means will sell to highest bidder, regardless of price. A 10% Buyer’s Premium will be added to the winning bid amount. More info at www.AMCbid.com

Property Inspections: Thursday, Nov. 2nd, Wednesday, Nov. 8th and Tuesday, Nov. 14th at 1:00 pm CT.

Bid Deadline: November 15th at 1:00 pm CT.

Also selling in this Absolute Auction: 2 former Pizza Hut restaurants in Geneva & Hamilton NY

2120 S. Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77077 (Harris County)

Auction Management Corporation conducts this auction in Conjunction & Cooperation with Fine & Company LLC, TREC#596212, Julian E. Howell TDLR#14026

Local Contact:

Michael Fine

312-278-0600

michael@fineandcompany.com