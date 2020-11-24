Steve Earley
Former Hershee Bar owners carry on Thanksgiving tradition at 37th and Zen

November 24, 2020 | 8:00am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Steve Earley

“The elation that we all felt to give back to our community is immeasurable,” Annette Stone said.