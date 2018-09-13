Former Hanbun owners to open Jeong restaurant in Green Zebra space

From Westmont to West Town.

For fans of Hanbun, the acclaimed Korean restaurant with the improbable location (inside a west-suburban mall food court), we have news about David Park and Jennifer Tran’s next iteration.

The pair, who closed Hanbun in early February, will open Jeong, in the former Green Zebra space (1460 W. Chicago Ave.), some time this winter.

In time for the holidays?

“Fingers crossed,” Park said.

Jeong has a dual meaning for the couple.

“It’s actually my grandmother’s maiden name,” Park said, “and it’s my first food memory. So the name is giving back in that sense.”

“Jeong” is also a specific term in Korean culture, representing deep emotional attachment.

“It’s a soulful connection, a loving bond between people,” Tran said. “We think those bonds and relationships are what made us successful at Hanbun.”

The restaurant, which will seat about 40, will offer a tasting menu and an a la carte menu of modern Korean cuisine. Though Hanbun was BYO, Jeong will offer beverage pairings for its tasting menu, as well as a small wine and cocktail list.

“Green Zebra had a great run, and the building is beautiful,” Tran said. “We still can have intimacy with our customers. The dining room, which is about 13 years old, will get a brand-new facelift.”

Tran said the price of the tasting and a la carte items isn’t yet set, but, she said, “we still want it to be approachable and affordable.”

