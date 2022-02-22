Former Franchisors Offering Industry Tips to “Mom & Pop” Restaurant Owners With an ROI Guarantee

Franchise Growth Solutions now teaching independent restaurateurs how franchise companies reduce food, paper, beverage, labor, and other costs.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC announced today it had expanded its restaurant advisory services into a newly formed division of the company. Gary Occhiogrosso, founder, and managing partner of Franchise Growth Solutions has teamed up with restaurant operation expert Fred J. Kirvan.

Building Quantifiable Systems

The two have worked together over the past 20 years on other regional and national brands. Some of the more notable concepts; Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, Magic Cup Cafe, Rooster and Rice, Harlem Shake, Oath Pizza, and brands under the TRUFOODS, LLC banner such as Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips, Pudgie’s Famous Chicken, Wall Street Deli and Ritter’s Frozen Custard. Kirvan, a 25 year veteran of the chain and franchised restaurant industry, was the Chief Operating Officer of TRUFOODS, LLC, as well as VP of Operations for Energy Kitchen, a pioneer in the Fast Casual “healthy eating” space.

Occhiogrosso saw the need to add this division to Franchise Growth Solutions as a result of the numerous startup and emerging franchise brands he works to develop as national brands. He stated, “all too often when I would sit and speak with restaurateurs about franchising their business I’d discover their operational practices we’re very, shall we say, entrepreneurial. Unfortunately, that doesn’t cut it when you’re looking to scale a brand as a chain or a franchise. Systems, documentation, KPI’s, and overall financial accountability must become the focus.”

Less Mystery, More Profit

This new division works with franchised and non-franchised restaurants, whether a single “Mom n’ Pop” restaurant or a multi-unit operator seeking to increase their bottom-line performance. Offering methods that have been proven effective in franchise companies, the service offers restaurateurs the opportunity to learn how to control and reduce their cost of goods, labor, and other “middle of the P&L” expenses that often drain the restaurant owner of profit.

My Lynn Nguyen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Magic Cup Café, a three-unit Bubble Tea, and Specialty Drink franchise, stated: “We started working with Franchise Growth Solutions about a year ago. They helped us prepare to franchise the Magic Cup brand. Fred and Gary worked with the team and me to develop systems that increased my profits by almost 10%. These methods not only give us more dollars to the bottom line but will increase profitability for our future franchisees.”

Mr. Kirvan stated, “We focus on helping restaurant operators of any size, struggling with profitability in today’s business climate by sharing franchisor best practices. These methods serve to systematize as well as optimize their restaurant operations and profitability.”

The company offers an ROI guarantee to underscore how confident they are about helping restaurateurs find opportunities for profit. Kirvan concluded by saying, “We haven’t heard of anyone else doing that!”

About Fred J. Kirvan

Fred started in the franchise business in 1991. Working with the founder of Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille, he developed the operating systems and grew the company from a single unit into a multi-state franchised brand. In 2008 he became President of Desert Moon remaining in that role until 2013. Mr. Kirvan was then recruited as the Chief Operating Officer for TRUFOODS, LLC. A multi-brand franchisor. Additionally, he was VP of Operations for Energy Kitchen, an NYC based fast-casual chain that pioneered the “healthy alternative” space. Mr. Kirvan’s experience in system development, writing manuals, brand connectivity, purchasing, and construction project management has proven to be an invaluable asset to startup & emerging brands.

About Gary Occhiogrosso

Gary Occhiogrosso is the Founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, which is a co-operative based franchise development and sales firm. Their “Coach, Mentor & Grow Program” focuses on helping Franchisors with their franchise development, strategic planning, advertising, selling franchises and guiding franchisors in raising growth capital.

Gary started his career in franchising as a franchisee of Dunkin Donuts before launching the Ranch *1 Franchise program with it’s founders. He is the former President of TRUFOODS, LLC a multi brand franchisor and former COO of Desert Moon Fresh Mexican Grille. He advises several emerging and growth brands in the franchise industry.

Gary was selected as “Top 25 Fast Casual Restaurant Executive in the USA” by Fast Casual Magazine and named “Top 50 CXO’s” by SmartCEO Magazine as well as 100 Top Franchise Influencers by SeoSamba and 1851 magazine.

In addition Gary is an adjunct associate professor at New York University on the topics of Restaurant Concept & Business Development as well Franchising & Entrepreneurship. He has published numerous articles on the topics of Franchising, Entrepreneurship, Sales and Marketing.

He was the host of the “Small Business & Franchise Show” broadcast in New York City and currently the host of the podcast “MasterMind Minutes.” Gary is also the founder and publisher of FranchiseMoneyMaker.com.

For more information, please contact Marisa Rae at info@frangrow.com.

The post Former Franchisors Offering Industry Tips to “Mom & Pop” Restaurant Owners With an ROI Guarantee first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.