Former Fire Captain Reignites the Fire in Layton with Firehouse Subs Opening





Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Firehouse Subs ® Franchisees Chris and Natalie Morris are thrilled to open the doors to their restaurant in Layton at 2151 N. Hill Field Road on Thursday, December 2.

With more than four years of experience as Firehouse Subs restaurateurs, the Morrises are no strangers to the brand. This is the husband and wife duo’s fourth restaurant in greater Salt Lake City and seventh restaurant overall. The Morrises also own three locations in greater Idaho Falls. As a firefighter for 16 years and former fire captain with the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department, heartfelt service and public safety are part of Chris Morris’ DNA. Having the ability to support local first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has been the most rewarding part of being a Firehouse Subs franchisee. When the Layton restaurant closed in May 2021, the Morrises saw an opportunity to expand their family business and continue serving hot, hearty subs to the community.

“We’re excited to reopen this restaurant and bring Firehouse Subs’ outstanding customer service and steamed-to-perfection subs back to Layton,” Chris said. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community back in and getting to know our local guests as we serve them with a smile every day.”

The Layton Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant features online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.

The Morrises are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $927,000 in greater Salt Lake City. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service with gear and photos donated by local fire departments. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas, featuring a fire crew putting out flames within a mobile fire safety simulation trailer. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,200 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $3 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round-Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

