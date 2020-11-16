Steve Roberts Jr / Virginia Gazette
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Former day care operator who supplied heroin that led to Virginia Beach woman’s death gets 10 years

November 16, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jane Harper
Steve Roberts Jr / Virginia Gazette

When her partner died from cancer, Prather took over his heroin supply operation.