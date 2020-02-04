Former Dallas Cowboys Player Opens Second Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip in Mansfield

Sweet and savory bakery café is now open in Shops at Broad Manor

Mansfield, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cookie lovers and Dallas Cowboys fans, rejoice! Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Charlie Williams and his wife, Sharonda Williams, just opened Mansfield’s second Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® !

Located at 1574 E. Broad St. , in Shops at Broad Manor, the premium bakery café will delight its customers with a full menu, including premium freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of freshly baked confections. For savory lovers, there are wraps, flatbreads and panini sandwiches, as well as sweet and savory crepes. The café also features handcrafted coffee drinks.

The Williams’ opened their first Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® franchise location in University of Texas at Arlington’s stadium on Nov. 5. The duo has plans to open five franchise locations total.

“After 25 years in the corporate world, my wife decided it was time to try something new,” said Franchisee Charlie Williams. “It wasn’t long after Sharonda stopped in a Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® location that we decided to franchise with the brand. She fell in love with the cookies immediately, and we know all of our guests will too. We’re really excited to open the second café in Mansfield, and we look forward to opening more cafés in the future.”

The café will have a loyalty app and an online ordering option to enhance the guest experience. The new premier café will mark Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®’s 38th location in Texas.

Mansfield’s Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 90 bakery cafés in the United States. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.