Former Dallas Cowboys Player Opens Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip in University of Texas at Arlington’s Stadium

Charlie Williams and his wife, Sharonda Williams, are set to open popular bakery café chain in College Park Center on Nov. 5

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Charlie Williams and his wife, Sharonda Williams, are bringing their first Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® franchise location to University of Texas at Arlington’s stadium!

Set to open in the College Park Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, customers can delight in delicious bakery items – such as classic cookies, Button Brownies, Little Bits of Trouble, Double Trouble, a Cup of Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, muffins and cupcakes – along with fountain beverages and ice cream sandwiches, while supporting their team.

“My wife served 25 years in the corporate world, but she recently decided it was time to get out of that space, so we looked into franchising,” said Franchisee Charlie Williams. “Sharonda stopped in a Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® location and fell in love with the cookies. We knew immediately that we wanted to own a location. We’re really excited to be café owners and we are looking forward to giving fans premium treats while they enjoy a game!”

This is the Williams’ first Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® location, and the duo will open their second at the Shops at Broad in Mansfield, Texas in late November.

The new premier café will mark Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®’s 14th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the 35th in Texas and 122nd system-wide.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Dreyer’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

