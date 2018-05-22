Former CKE Restaurant VP of Franchise Development, Michael D’Arezzo, Joins Fransmart

The Global Franchise Development Professional Will Focus on Growing the World’s Next Great Chains

Global franchise development company, Fransmart, has brought on industry veteran Michael D’Arezzo to assist in developing and growing the company’s existing portfolio of emerging restaurant brands. D’Arezzo has worked with household names like Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Burger King, and Baskin Robbins during his 30-year franchise career.

Alexandria, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Fransmart, the leading global franchise developer behind the explosive growth of The Halal Guys and Five Guys Burgers & Fries, has brought on industry veteran Michael D’Arezzo. As part of the Fransmart team, D’Arezzo will assist Fransmart’s Founder and President, Dan Rowe, in developing and growing the company’s existing portfolio of emerging restaurant brands.

D’Arezzo brings with him more than 30 years of experience growing successful franchised brands like Carl’s Jr/ Hardee’s, Burger King, Mrs. Field’s, and Baskin Robbins to markets across the globe. In his new endeavor with Fransmart, D’Arezzo will apply his past experiences, skills, and knowledge of the franchise industry to grow some of the newest, and most compelling emerging brands that exist throughout the U.S. and international markets. His excitement to join Fransmart stems from the company’s diverse portfolio, which includes an artisan bakery, nitrogen-infused ice cream, authentic New York pizza, and global cuisines like Mediterranean, Indian, and German fusion.

“It is refreshing to represent a portfolio of brands that are so greatly differentiated from the market’s current offerings and status quo,” says D’Arezzo. “I feel privileged to join Fransmart and its founders, and to play a part in growing the world’s next great chains. It’s the strongest portfolio of emerging concepts I’ve seen, all of which have strong ROIs and are highly desirable to any franchisee, developer, and investor looking for their next opportunity.”

“To work with some of the best franchise restaurant brands, we need the top franchise development professionals, like Michael, on our team,” said Dan Rowe. “His global franchise development experience working with some of the largest franchise restaurant brands in the world, and personal track record for aiding to their growth, is a gift to our portfolio and we are expecting great things from this addition.”

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, more than 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

