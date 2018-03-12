Former Business Analyst and Partner Open Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop on the Heels of International Women’s Day

Wetzel, Anoka, MN Partners, Amy Winskowski (left); Aimee Wetzel (right).

Anoka, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Two ambitious young ladies opened the newest Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop this past weekend at 2371 7th Avenue in Anoka, Minnesota just a couple of days after #InternationalWomensDay. The March 10th opening delighted the town with fun giveaways and deals to introduce the growing sandwich chain to the lucky locals. They’ll be operating daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The ladies are perfect representatives for International Women’s Day, showing the drive and leadership skills demonstrated by young women today. Anoka resident, Aimee Wetzel was a business analyst for 17 years and was ready to get out from behind her desk and use all her business wisdom to open and run the fun, gourmet sandwich chain-known for its unusual, fresh and delicious sandwiches and soups and its fairytale theme from a children’s book. Wetzel teamed up with another Amy–Amy Winskowski. The duo plans to make a big success out of this location and open others down the road.

“Our hope is that our first location in Anoka is successful and affords us the opportunity to open 2-3 more locations,” said Wetzel. “We have a lot a great ideas and plan on creating a fun and inviting business that will become part of the communities that we love.”

With more than 100 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. The chain was recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“We are thrilled to have Aimee and Amy as franchisees that want to help grow the brand locally. Just the people we are looking for as partners,” said Eric Wolfe, the CEO of the fast growing chain. “Now Anoka residents will get the opportunity to experience our unique sandwiches.”

At Erbert & Gerbert’s, flavor is not just a word, but a way of life. Fresh-baked breads, meats and cheeses that are hand-sliced for freshness and chef-inspired soup and sandwich recipes all combine to pack a flavorful punch for customers. Where else would you find sandwiches like the Spartan with chicken, Cherrywood smoked bacon and Peppadew mustard or the Quatro with chicken and bacon, as well, but also cranberry wasabi that combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the heat of horseradish? The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich extends to how it is prepared. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as “the guts” in Erbert & Gerbert’s vernacular – is removed and put on top of the sandwich. Leaving a pocket in the sandwich helps to hold in the ingredients and improves portability.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s



Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states. Locations range from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Growth for 2018 is targeted in Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan for single and multiple store units, institutions (i.e. General Mills), and on or near college campuses. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com

Contact:

Sanderson & Associates

Lana Simon

847-727-8177

Lana.Sandersonpr@gmail.com

Aimee Wetzel

612-462-1042

eg1113.owner@egsubs.net