Former Band of Bohemia chef 'allowed to resign' from new job amid controversy over treatment of women

On Monday, celebrated Chicago chef Ian Davis went to court to fend off accusations of improper behavior toward women. Seeking protective orders against two women, Davis described being labeled a “sexual predator” by one former co-worker who had complained to Band of Bohemia, the Michelin-rated brewpub where he worked through December.

The filings also mention an Instagram account, since taken down, that was “dragging my name threw (sic) the mud” and Davis’ concern that the situation “has put me in a rough spot to open up a new restaurant.”

By Friday, Davis was out of work. His lawyer revealed that Davis, in fact, would not be joining Entente, another top restaurant, as planned because of the developing controversy.

“He was allowed to resign, not because they believed this but because it was such a distraction,” said Davis’ attorney, Jeffrey Granich. “We are confident the truth will come out and his incredible ability will be recognized and applauded and enjoyed again.”

The chef’s requests for an emergency protective order were denied. One of the women unsuccessfully attempted Friday to file a counter protective order, but their cases will return to court early next month for a hearing.

Last month it was announced with fanfare that Davis would be joining Brian Fisher in a unusual two-executive-chef arrangement at Entente as it moves from 3056 N. Lincoln Ave. to a larger space in River North in March.

On Friday, Granich told the Tribune the chef was “let go” because of negative Instagram accounts that included allegations of mistreating women that Davis denies. Granich said the Entente public relations staff notified Instagram of the “hurtful, bullying” posts and the page was “immediately taken down.” He said another, similar page was posted but has since been removed.

The final Instagram page that named Davis and had about 100 followers went up during the first week in February. About a week later, on Thursday, Band of Bohemia released a statement to the Tribune that it had launched an internal investigation and was enacting a new training program in the wake of “very serious allegations” involving a former employee.

The short statement said mandatory staff training recently began at the Ravenswood brewpub to ensure a workplace “free from all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

“We as a company will not tolerate any discrimination, harassment or intimidation in any form,” the statement said. “We … encourage all employees to report any concerns they may have about the workplace.”

The restaurant’s statement did not identify the ex-employee. An all-staff Jan. 11 email obtained by the Tribune concerning the inquiry also did not name Davis. But Granich confirmed that Davis became aware from mutual contacts that the Band of Bohemia email and staff meeting concerned his alleged behavior.

Co-owner Michael Carroll told the Tribune that he and fellow owner Craig Sindelar launched the internal inquiry and mandatory training after a former server contacted them by email Jan. 10 to allege that a Band of Bohemia employee with whom she worked last year had created a hostile workplace for women. The former server was the subject of one of Davis’ court filings seeking a protective order.

In response to the woman’s complaint, Carroll said he encouraged his employees in his all-staff email to come forward if they had witnessed alleged misconduct at work. A staff meeting also was held. No one, however, has presented new allegations to the restaurant, he said.

Carroll said that in 2017 he investigated a prior complaint against the chef from another female staffer alleging inappropriate behavior but determined there was insufficient proof of misconduct.

He described the former server’s January email as a wake-up call and hoped it would provide an opportunity to change “the culture of intimidation, fear and silence pervasive in the restaurant industry.”

Carroll’s email referred to the unnamed ex-employee as a “sexual predator,” though that was not a phrase the former server used in her email. Davis quoted that term in his petition seeking the protective order.

Granich said Band of Bohemia never contacted Davis about the allegations. The attorney alleged that the restaurant’s owners were upset that Davis quit and there was “bad blood” with the former server after the chef ended their relationship.

“They were frustrated he left,” Granich said of the Band of Bohemia owners.

The former server provided the Tribune with a copy of her Jan. 10 email to the restaurant owners. The email states that she worked at Band of Bohemia last year when Davis started pursuing her. She wrote that she wondered if “he would make my life a living hell” if she declined to go out with him.

They eventually began a consensual sexual relationship that included regular trysts in an employee bathroom, she wrote.

“I am obviously not a victim in this situation,” she said in her email to owners. “I didn’t run out of the bathroom, I didn’t go straight to you guys. I was being pursued hard core by a very powerful guy who made me feel like a rockstar. … And it worked.”

In her email, the woman said she quit her job because she felt pressured by Davis to have regular sex while at work and because rumors about the relationship were spreading among the staff.

The woman’s email also alleged that Davis showed an explicit video of her to another staff member inside the restaurant without her consent.

Besides complaining to the restaurant, the woman told the Tribune she also went to police. She denied Davis’ allegation that she is bitter and said she is the one who ended the relationship.

Granich said Davis has not been contacted by police nor accused of wrongdoing by authorities. He said Davis denied showing an explicit video of the woman to a co-worker.

The attorney also provided a copy of an email the former server wrote to Davis in late November describing herself as “manipulative,” but the woman said the attorney was using her comment out of context. She denied creating the Instagram account.

Since the woman’s complaint, Carroll said, he and Sindelar have expanded the restaurant’s human resources services, required staff training to better ensure a harassment-free workplace and pledged to work more diligently to “strengthen, monitor and enforce the written policies already in place.”

“We urge others to do the same to take steps to implement necessary changes in our industry,” according to the prepared statement. “After all, if we take a class for sanitation to ensure our guests don’t fall ill, or alcohol training to ensure we do not over serve our guests, isn’t it time to take care of the people we consider our family?”

In an interview with the Tribune, Carroll said: “It hit home with us. We just want to do the right thing. … The whole point when we created this was for it to be a place people really liked to work and, sadly, that’s not what it was and now we’re wiser and smarter about it.”

On Friday, when initially contacted by the Tribune about his situation at Entente, Davis said: “This business sometimes takes a toll. Sometimes it’s better to take a step back and assess things, instead of pushing forward. I’m going to focus on myself first, and then focus on cooking.”

When the Tribune examined the court documents and called back later, Davis declined to answer questions and referred the reporter to his lawyer.

Davis’ last day at Band of Bohemia was New Year’s Eve. Carroll said Davis informed him in late October that he was planning to resign at the end of the year. Both Carroll and Sindelar have described the departure as “a mutual parting of ways” based on “artistic differences.”

Davis arrived at Band of Bohemia as executive chef in summer 2017 with a glittering resume. He previously worked at Momofuku and Jean-Georges in New York, and at Tru and Blackbird in Chicago.

He impressed guests and critics with his visually stunning, globally influenced dishes. Davis held down Band of Bohemia’s Michelin-star rating and, most recently, was a finalist for rising chef of the year at Chicago’s coveted Jean Banchet Awards.

In his court filings seeking protective orders, Davis accused two women he said he was “sleeping with” of “willful deprivation,” “harassment,” “interference with personal liberty,” “intimidation” and “stalking.”

Davis accused the former server of complaining about him to his former employer. “Last week a fake Instagram page came up calling me a pig and dragging my name threw (sic) the mud,” he wrote in his petition. “I have lost sponsors and has put me in a rough spot to open up a new restaurant. It (made) me scared and hurt that someone can defame my character.”

In the court filing regarding the other woman, who also works in the restaurant industry, Davis alleged she harassed his girlfriend, drove by his home and took pictures of his car. He also accused her of “making a fake page” and “dragging my name threw (sic) the mud.”

He again alleged losing sponsors and that she had “put me in a bad place with work while I try to open up a new restaurant.”

A Cook County judge denied his requests for emergency protective orders. His case is up again March 5. The former server said she, too, will seek to get an order of protection from the judge against Davis at the same hearing. She said her reason for contacting Band of Bohemia owners was to protect other women working with him, but Davis’ attorney said he did nothing wrong.

“While chef Ian completely supports women’s rights and the #MeToo movement, that does not give self-admitted manipulative people the right to destroy careers,” Granich said.

Chicago Tribune’s Phil Vettel contributed.

cmgutowski@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @christygutowsk1