Forks Twp. woman a semi-finalist in national burger contest

She’s an award-winning baker and cook and now she’ll compete to see if her burger is a home run.

Denise Russo Caiazzo of Forks Twp. will face off against three other cooks in a tailgate competition before the Sept. 13 Mets game on City Field to try to prove she has the best burger in the country. The four are regional semifinalists in the Sutter Home “Build a Better Burger Contest.” Other regional semifinals will be taking place around the country as a total of 20 cooks try to become finalists.

If Caiazzo wins her region, she will join four others at a cookoff at Sutter Home Vineyard in California for the finals. The winner wins takes home bragging rights and a check for $25,000. This is the 28th year for Sutter Home’s “Build A Better Burger Recipe Contest.” Entries could be a traditional beef burger or one with a twist, paired with one of the company’s wines.

Caiazzo’s entry is a grilled pork burger breaded with egg and corn meal and Italian seasonings topped with seasoned ricotta and tomatoes on a seasoned brioche bun. She pairs her dish with Sutter Home Red Moscato wine. Judges at the event will include former Mets player Mookie Wilson and several top New York chefs. The Mets will face the Miami Marlins, with game time set for 7:10 p.m.

Caiazzo should be a familiar name for anyone who follows local amateur baking and cooking competitions. She was one of the winners in last year’s The Morning Call Holiday Cookie Contest, receiving the highest score for her “Magical Sugar Plum Shortbread Cookies.” During this year’s Allentown Fair, she won two blue ribbons — for her red wine and peach mango wine — and took home a blue ribbon for her apple cake at Burnside Plantation’s Apple Days last weekend.

She was also Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America in 2015.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628