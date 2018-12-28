Forks' Leaf hosting five-course Pappy Van Winkle bourbon pairing dinner

Enjoy a five-course dinner paired with premium bourbon whiskeys on Jan. 28 at Leaf Restaurant & Cigar Bar in Forks Township.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for butlered hors d’oeuvres, including seared foie gras with a quince paste served on a lightly-toasted crostini.

The first course, at 6:45 p.m., includes a delicate feuilles de brique cornucopia stuffed with chive, potato and bacon with a Vermont 14-year-aged cheddar soup, and paired with Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year.

A salad, tossed table-side, will include blood oranges and radicchio topped with candied hazelnuts, shaved aged Romano cheese and candied fennel. It will be elegantly dressed with a 10 banyuls blood orange vinaigrette

The main entrees are braised halibut cheek served with a winter blend of baby zucchini, baby squash and baby eggplant topped with an orange ginger sauce, and paired with Pappy Van Winkle 12 Year; and a 20-ounce, 50-day dry-aged Prime grade ribeye steak with grilled white asparagus and duck fat potato rosti, and paired with Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year.

Dessert is banana flambe, served flaming with a double vanilla bourbon ice cream.

Dietary restrictions should be made to Chef Ed Maire at 610-559-1336 no later than one week prior to the event.

Tickets, $575, include three premium Drew Estate cigars. Leaf is at 90 Mort Drive. Reservations: eventbrite.com (keywords: Pappy Van Winkle Dinner).

