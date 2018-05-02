Fork & Wrench has closed in Canton

Fork & Wrench, a staple of Canton dining for the last six years, has closed its doors.

A sign on the restaurant’s door at 2322 Boston St. indicated the restaurant was “closed tonight,” and a spokesman for the restaurant confirmed the establishment was permanently closed.

Owners Andy Gruver and Jason Sanchez put Fork & Wrench on the market earlier this year. The restaurant failed to sell at auction in February when no prospective bidders brought the deposit required to participate in the auction.

The restaurant is still listed for sale with an asking price of $750,000, according to Coldwell Banker’s website.

Fork & Wrench first opened in 2012 serving modern American cuisine. The restaurant’s chef, Corey Laub, is now the executive chef at Aida Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia, owner Joe Barbera said in an email.

Gruver and Sanchez also own Modern Cook Shop, which is slated to close after service Saturday. That restaurant-market hybrid opened in Fells Point in 2016.

The owners could not be reached for comment.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE BALTIMORE DINER

100 essential food and drink experiences every Baltimorean must try

Map: 10 hot Baltimore restaurants

Dish Baltimore: Search Baltimore Sun-reviewed restaurants