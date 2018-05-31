Fork & Salad to Open Second Corporate Store on Maui on June 1, Just in Time for Summer

Fork & Salad, a health-focused eatery with a mission to make farm-to-table cuisine accessible to the masses, is opening its second corporate location on Friday, June 1 in the Pu’unene Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui.

Maui, HI (RestaurantNews.com) Fork & Salad, a health-focused eatery with a mission to make farm-to-table cuisine accessible to the masses, is opening its second corporate location in Kahului, Maui on Friday, June 1. The new store, located at 120 Ho’okele Street #330 in the Pu‘unene Shopping Center, is marking the Grand Opening with a Hawaiian blessing at 10 AM and meet and greet with Kumu Farms at 2 PM.

“We’re very pleased to be opening our second location, and are especially lucky to be opening in a spot as centrally located as the Pu‘unene Shopping Center,” said Fork & Salad co-owner, Travis Morrin. “Nearly every household on Maui makes a weekly trip to Kahului to stop by Starbucks, Petco, or the island’s only Target, and most travelers pass by the center on their way to or from the airport. By opening the newest Fork & Salad in such a high-traffic area, we’re fulfilling our mission of bringing healthy farm-to-table cuisine to the masses and making it easily accessible to all who live or play on Maui.”

Fork & Salad’s newest locale spans 1400 square feet, comfortably seating more than 20 guests in the state-of-the-art, custom-designed space. To make ordering a simple and fast experience for all customers, concise instructions are built into the wall and items are displayed on an open line for easy visibility. Guests will enjoy the same healthy and fresh menu options that are available at the Klhei location, including build-your-own and signature salads, produce-forward sandwiches, gluten-free items, kombucha on draft, and more. The new Kahului store will be open from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM daily, and will offer take-out and pick-up options via phone ordering or the Fork & Salad mobile app.

Founded in 2016 by Jaron Blosser, Travis Morrin, and Cody Christopher, Fork & Salad was built with the mission of making farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, convenient, and affordable as possible so it can be accessible to the masses. The Maui-based concept is also committed to serving and supporting the island’s local residents and businesses. Fork & Salad employs roughly 40 island residents between their two locations, and sources over 50 fresh menu ingredients from more than 25 farmers and suppliers based on Maui.

Fork & Salad is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the success of household concepts like The Halal Guys and Five Guys Burgers & Fries, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. Those interested in expanding Fork & Salad’s fresh concept and spirit of aloha into markets nationwide should visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2018-02-20/39mv97 for information on franchising opportunities with this emerging health brand.

About Fork & Salad

Founded by chef-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin in 2016, Fork & Salad is a locally-sourced, chef-inspired salad company with a mission to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, quick, convenient, and affordable so it can be enjoyed every day by everyone. The Fork & Salad vision to expand the farm-to-table movement to all parts of Hawai’i and beyond includes supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to boost the local economy, while also making their healthy and sustainable cuisine accessible to all consumers. The health-forward concept was named “Best New Restaurant in 2017” by Maui Time, recognized for its exquisite and affordable health fare and dedication to the local economy and people. Visit www.forkandsaladmaui.com for more information on the brand.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

